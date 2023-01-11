Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases New Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.10. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.48, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

