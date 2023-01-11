Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 59,946 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,946 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 124,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,321,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

NYSE MAA opened at $154.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $220.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.13 and a 200-day moving average of $163.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 92.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,830.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,021 shares of company stock worth $472,296. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

