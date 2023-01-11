New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 807 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $30,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $160.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.67 and its 200 day moving average is $112.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.21%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

