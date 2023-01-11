Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 61,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $178.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.77.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

