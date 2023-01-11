Northeast Investment Management Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,793 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $643,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 27.1% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 73,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 157,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $57.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

