New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 182 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Moody’s worth $41,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 39.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,724,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Moody’s Stock Up 2.2 %

MCO stock opened at $297.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $376.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

