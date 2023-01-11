Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New $87,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

