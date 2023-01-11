Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,522 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 759,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,713 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

