Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 15,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 499,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,573,000 after purchasing an additional 148,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.61.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Barclays lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

