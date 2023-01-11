Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 38.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marriott International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,986 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,942,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,421,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,700,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,311,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.36.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $153.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

