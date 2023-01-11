Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.22.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $309.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.04. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

