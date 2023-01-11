Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.4 %

FE stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

