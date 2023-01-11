AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. AZZ also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.25 EPS.

AZZ Stock Up 6.6 %

AZZ stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. AZZ has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $53.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.80 million. AZZ had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s revenue was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AZZ will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at AZZ

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of AZZ from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

In other news, COO Kurt L. Russell acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.89 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kurt L. Russell acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.89 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,839.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AZZ by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AZZ by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in AZZ by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AZZ by 34.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.