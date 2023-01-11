Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $150.31 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $150.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,057 shares of company stock worth $6,248,016. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

