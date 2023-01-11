Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,994 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on COIN shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 13.0 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.45. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $246.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.16.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.90 per share, with a total value of $389,942.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.90 per share, with a total value of $389,942.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,159.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 97,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,179 and sold 383,048 shares valued at $15,951,117. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

