Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,926 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,081,000 after purchasing an additional 75,060 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.81.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

