Keybank National Association OH Has $608,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,260,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $114.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average is $88.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.22 billion, a PE ratio of 287.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $138.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

