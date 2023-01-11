Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 136.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $189.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.50 and its 200-day moving average is $158.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $228.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $653,925,435.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 445,899 shares of company stock worth $74,472,586. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

