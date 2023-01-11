Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,363,357,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after buying an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,969,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 397.2% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,546,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,431,000 after buying an additional 1,235,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $127,396,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

Shares of BABA opened at $114.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

