Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 137.99 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.