New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Consolidated Edison worth $34,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.00. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

