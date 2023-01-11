New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,867 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Johnson Controls International worth $34,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

