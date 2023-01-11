Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Monster Beverage worth $36,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 116.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $104.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.85.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.06.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

