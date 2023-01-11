Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $67,859,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,035,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

