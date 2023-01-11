West Oak Capital LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

