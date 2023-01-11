Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 1,357 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,171,000 after buying an additional 115,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after purchasing an additional 523,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $7,605,270.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,724,494.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,269,033 shares of company stock worth $3,042,164,927 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

NYSE ABC opened at $167.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.42. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $127.94 and a 12-month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

