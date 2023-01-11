The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after buying an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after buying an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $745,540,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.17 and a 200 day moving average of $100.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

