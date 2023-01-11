Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 344.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Entergy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Entergy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.60.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

