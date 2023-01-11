Comerica Bank Purchases 727 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,693 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $193.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.72. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $274.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,278 shares of company stock valued at $447,123 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

