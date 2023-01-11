Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. William Blair downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

