Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.8 %

HIG stock opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.89.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

