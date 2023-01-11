EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Invests $639,000 in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,526 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 101.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Foot Locker by 48.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,062 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 35.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after buying an additional 270,263 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 43.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 63,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $2,054,499.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,959,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,843,902.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 63,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $2,054,499.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,959,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,843,902.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,026. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Foot Locker Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Articles

