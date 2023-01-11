Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $86,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 16.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 161.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,186 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halliburton Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.05.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

