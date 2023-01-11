US Bancorp DE Sells 20,410 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SAP were worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 650.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SAP by 108.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 77.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.92. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $140.41.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

