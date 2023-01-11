Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases New Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 4.4 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,520.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,584.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,428.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,295.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.