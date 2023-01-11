Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,742 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Equity Residential by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.3 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

NYSE EQR opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $94.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.