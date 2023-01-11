Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $22.20 to $25.30. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 332,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 10,332,905 shares.The stock last traded at $27.30 and had previously closed at $28.65.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bilibili by 101.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 11.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Bilibili by 1.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
