Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 48.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after buying an additional 1,510,570 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 105.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after buying an additional 574,133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 24.1% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,309,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,830,000 after acquiring an additional 448,073 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NTRS opened at $94.84 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.30.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.32.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.