Delta Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Shares of HD opened at $320.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $394.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

