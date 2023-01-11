Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock Position Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Old Republic International worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,602,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,062,000 after buying an additional 5,839,958 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 10,030.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,064 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 60.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,181 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 124.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,287 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,305,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

