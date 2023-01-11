FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $9.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.02. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.06 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $309.48 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,995 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $410,037,000 after acquiring an additional 122,757 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

