argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down to $375.81

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $375.81, but opened at $367.03. argenx shares last traded at $368.81, with a volume of 848 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised argenx to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.83.

argenx Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $377.66 and its 200 day moving average is $372.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative net margin of 295.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. The business had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -15.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in argenx by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of argenx by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

