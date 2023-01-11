Lululemon Athletica Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $9.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.86. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 3.6 %

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.22.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $309.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.04. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

