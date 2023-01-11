Jefferies Financial Group Comments on argenx SE’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for argenx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $20.45 for the year. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($15.54) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of argenx from €400.00 ($430.11) to €425.00 ($456.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of argenx to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($435.48) to €450.00 ($483.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $388.26 on Wednesday. argenx has a 12 month low of $249.50 and a 12 month high of $407.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.80.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. The company had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in argenx by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

