AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.12–$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.40 million-$330.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.06 million. AtriCure also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.67.

AtriCure Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $83.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in AtriCure by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in AtriCure by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

