State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $14,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 718,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,910,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $82,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $45,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $73.30.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.