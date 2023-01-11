Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 1.6 %

CP stock opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

