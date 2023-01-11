Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Cummins worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $247.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $254.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

