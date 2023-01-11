The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Trade Desk worth $15,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Trade Desk by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Trade Desk by 17.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2,242.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Trade Desk

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.