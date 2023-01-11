Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,710,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,262,000 after purchasing an additional 803,252 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,176,000 after purchasing an additional 220,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

